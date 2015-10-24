Cox Plate Day - As it happened

Ben Asgari and Tom Biddington review all the action from Cox Plate Day, including Winx's dominant win in the feature race.

RACE 9: William Hill Cox Plate

Trainer Chris Waller secured the biggest success of his phenomenal training career when emerging superstar Winx ($4.60F) claimed the $3 million William Hill Cox Plate (2040m), breaking Might And Power's track record by more than half a second in the process.

The victory was Waller’s first triumph in one of the four Australian racing ‘majors’ - the Melbourne Cup, Cox Plate, Caulfield Cup and Golden Slipper.

The four-year-old was able to achieve the win thanks to a brilliant ride from jockey Hugh Bowman, who never left the fence before she sprinted clear in the straight to win by just short of five lengths over Criterion ($6), who also followed the winner along the rail.

Highland Reel ($8) finished a further three-quarters-of-a-length away in third, with Pornichet ($61) running a much improved race to finish fourth.

RACE 8: Schweppes Crystal Mile

After landing the Caulfield Cup a week ago, trainer Murray Baker and jockey Opie Bosson continued their remarkable form as Turn Me Loose took out the Schweppes Crystal Mile.

It was a bold front-running ride by Bosson, who ran his rivals off their feet in the Moonee Valley Group 2.

Turn Me Loose ($4.20) threw down the challenge and the others couldn’t meet it, Bow Creek ($17) running on strongly to claim second while $2.05 favourite Lucky Hussler finished third.

It’s Turn Me Loose’s second win in a week after claiming the Seymour Cup last Sunday and he’ll now head to the Group 1 Emirates Stakes.

RACE 7: Dilmah Exceptional Teas Vase

Jameka surged towards the top of Crown Oaks betting with an impressive victory against the males in the Group 2 Dilmah Exceptional Teas Vase (2040m).

Going into the race on the back of a runner-up finish in the Thousand Guineas, the daughter of Myboycharlie recorded her first win this preparation thanks to a brilliant ride from champion jockey Damien Oliver.

After settling in the box seat, Jameka ($4.40EF) proved too strong late for the early leader Shards ($10) - who had raced clear on the turn - to win by a length, with Tarzino ($4.60) the eye-catcher storming home from last to run third a further three-quarters-of-a-length away.

RACE 6: Melbourne Signage Concepts Moonee Valley Gold Cup

A perfect ride from Hugh Bowman saw The United States smash the clock in a record-breaking Moonee Valley Gold Cup victory.

The Robert Hickmott-prepared stayer shaved more than a second off Pass Me By’s old 2500m track record, stopping the clock in 2:34.43 as Bowman saved ground by taking inside runs when it mattered.

Prince Of Penzance put in a bold front-running performance and held on for second, while Bohemian Lily came third.

Connections will be hoping for a big Melbourne Cup penalty from Racing Victoria’s chief handicapper Greg Carpenter as they launch a late bid to get a start in the race.

RACE 5: Antler Luggage Crockett Stakes

Team Hawkes bounced back quickly after Mawahibb was beaten as favourite in the previous race to claim the $120,000 Antler Luggage Crockett Stakes (1200m) with Lake Geneva.

It was only the second career victory for the daughter of Fastnet Rock, who finished third in both the Blue Diamond Stakes and Golden Slipper as a two-year-old and has now earned just shy of $600,000.

After settling just behind a hot speed, Lake Geneva ($8.50) sprinted clear at the top of the straight before holding off the late swoopers to defeat Valley Sweetheart ($18) by a half-head, with Serene Majesty ($3.30F) a further half-neck away in third.

RACE 4: Telstra Phonewords Stakes

Talented Godolphin colt Holler displayed his ability with a demolition job in the Group 3 Telstra Phonewords Stakes (1200m).

James McDonald took Holler ($3.50) straight to the front and never looked in any danger, cruising away to beat Brockhoff ($10) and stablemate Demonstrate ($5).

The heavily-backed favourite Mawahibb ($2.20) settled midfield and never really threatened, eventually finishing fifth.

RACE 3: Alliance Broking Services Fillies Classic

A sweet ride from Mark Zahra ensured My Poppette cruised to a convincing victory in the Group 2 Alliance Broking Services Fillies Classic (1600m).

Zahra rolled straight to the front from barrier one, controlling the race before the Robert Smerdon-trained filly sprinted away from her rivals on the turn.

My Poppette, the heavily-backed $2.70 favourite, was two-and-three-quarter lengths clear of Bengal Cat ($10) with Thames Court ($8.50) a further length back in third.

Smerdon confirmed this was My Poppette’s grand final and he would need to discuss with connections if they’re going to push on for another run.

RACE 2: City Jeep Handicap

Tawteen continued a brilliant run of form for co-trainers David Hayes and Tom Dabernig when she claimed the $100,000 City Jeep Handicap (955m).

The daughter of Stratum’s victory provided the Lindsay Park pair with their 12th metropolitan win this month, which includes eight Stakes wins.

After settling outside of the leader Diamond Oasis ($3.50F), Tawteen ($4.20) finished the better of the pair to defeat Diamond Oasis by a short-neck, with Vatican ($11) a further neck away in third.

RACE 1: Inglis Banner

Leading trainer Darren Weir kicked off Cox Plate Day in style as Dalradian made it two wins from two starts with a strong performance in the Inglis Banner.

It was a gun ride from Brad Rawiller, who settled Dalradian ($6) in the box seat before hunting through on the inside to pip Valliano ($7) with Pearl Congenial ($7.50) back in third.

The Reward For Effort colt, who cost $55,000, has more than repaid his owners, earning $168,500 in just two starts.