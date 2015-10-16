Randwick preview and tips featuring the G3 Nivison

Randwick Preview

The track is rated a Soft 5 as of Thursday, but will improve to a Good track. The rail is out nine metres the entire circuit.

R1 1:00pm City Tattersalls Club Cup Victory Vein Plate (1000m)

Godolphin have a pair of runners in the race with Pyx Chamber and Morton's Fork, who was scratched from last week. Both look a serious chance here off trial wins. Morton's Fork sat three-wide up on the speed throughout his trial before coming away by 0.8 lengths. Pyx Chamber made up a stack of ground late in an eye-catching trial.

Divine Action for Gary Portelli was slow away in her only public trial, but with the field kept under a tight hold, ended-up finishing on the back of the winner Glamour Gal. The More Than Ready filly looks to have some talent. Glamour Gal has had another trial since, finishing second. She's shown enough in the trials to be a place chance.

Isthmian certainly looked impressive in her trial, coming away with a 3.8 length win. The time was only average for the day however.

Verdict: Pyx Chamber

R2 1:40pm City Tattersalls Club Spring Handicap (1600m)

Small field, but all-bar one runner is well in the market.

Put a line through Feast for Eyes first-up run at Warwick Farm. He was caught wide throughout after starting from barrier 11. The tough run took its toll in the straight, dropping back to ninth at the finish. He's been back to the trials since where he was given a quiet time.

Stablemate Encosta Line is coming up for his fourth start of his campaign and finally broke his maiden status last start. Met Feast For Eyes back in May where Feast For Eyes scored by almost four lengths, but Encosta Line will have race fitness on his side here.

The third of the Chris Waller runners is Montauk, on the back-up after finishing fifth at Randwick last week. He finished the race off ok after settling at the back, but I'm not sure it's a particularly strong form race. From barrier three he should be able to settle around midfield on this occasion.

Lieder comes into the race still a maiden but still looks a genuine chance here. Gets weight off a lot of the leading contenders and hit the line well last start at Warwick Farm.

Verdict: Feast For Eyes

R3 2:15pm Bartier Perry Lawyers Handicap (1600m)

Tough race over the mile. Foreign Prince should get the lead pretty easily while Orion Love can cross from out wide to sit outside the lead.

Teronado is dropping back significantly in class after a solid run in the Epsom Handicap a fortnight ago. He made up good in the straight, running the second-fastest final 400m behind the winner Winx.

Good Project is on the back-up after finishing third to Nevagotavote last week. He bumped his way into the clear at the top of the straight and looked the winner at the 200m, but was a bit disappointing late. Should be fitter and ready for the mile now.

Chris Waller has picked-up another good New Zealand runner in Lady Le Fay. Her last race in New Zealand was back in April where she took out a Listed race over a mile. Has had just the one public trial in preparation for her return where she was given a pretty easy time, but looked quite good finishing fourth. Likely to need the run and probably best suited with a bit of sting out of the ground, but wouldn't completely discount.

Foreign Prince will give a good sight up on the speed while Best Case finished off nicely in the Group Three Cameron at Newcastle, but has been given a task with 60.5kg.

Verdict: Teronado

R4 2:55pm TAB Highway Handicap (1200m)

Interesting idea for Saturday racing, but not one I'll be investing in. Pass.

R5 3:30pm City Tattersalls Club Handicap (1400m)

The race should be run at a solid tempo. Moral Victory has drawn out wide and may come across to take up a forward position, but Wild ‘N' Famous, Tarangower and Pythagorean should all be handy.

Bold Circle looks big odds in the race. He was disappointing last start where he got a long way back and never came in to contention, finishing 13th behind Music Magnate. His previous form this campaign had been good without winning, including placings behind Fell Swoop and Forget. Should get a decent tempo which he'll need as he'll get back from the wide draw.

The Chris Waller-trained mare Telepathic has a bit of class on a lot of her rivals here. She was a winner at this track and distance first-up during the autumn. She went on to contest the Group One Queen of the Turf that campaign, although soundly beaten. She's had two public trials where she kept under a hold on both occasions finishing seventh. Looks a big chance.

Stablemate Berrmilla has had a freshen-up since finishing third to God's In Him, with her campaign starting back in May. She's had a couple of recent wins, but has just the one win on a good track which is a concern.

Wild ‘N' Famous can be an improver with a good draw in barrier four. Last start he was caught wide without cover throughout and it told over the final furlong, where he weakened to finish fifth. Previous two runs this campaign had been solid.

Verdict: Telepathic

R6 4:05pm City Tattersalls Club Brian Crowley Stakes (1200m)

Hellbent was an outstanding winner first-up at Rosehill and looks one of the best bets on the card. While the form behind him in that race doesn't look overly strong, he had four lengths on the rest of the field. The time was also exceptional, running the 1200m 0.56 seconds quicker than the BM80 race on the card. Big jump in grade from a BM67 to Listed level but he certainly looks up to it.

There are a couple of dangers to the favourite. Alart remains underrated for trainer Pat Farrell. Her win in the Listed Reginald Allen was full of merit. She was caught deep without cover for much of the race, but was tough at the end to defeat Flamboyant Lass. She's had three weeks to get over the tough run and has drawn well here in barrier five.

Flippant clearly has some class having won two Listed races to finish her last campaign, defeating Harlem River on both occasions. She's only had the one public trial coming into this preparation, where she didn't do a lot behind Salt Flat. May need a run or two under her belt, but class alone could see her go close.

Counterattack is capable of being in the mix again. Defeated Haptic first-up before finishing on the back of the placegetters last start in the Roman Consul where Exosphere was in a race of his own.

Verdict: Hellbent

R7 4:45pm City Tattersalls Club Lightning (1100m)

As you would expect the pace will be hot, especially with Craftiness drawing the outside barrier. There is also plenty of pace in the first six barriers including Eloping, That's A Good Idea and Tiger Tees.

Fell Swoop returns to Sydney after two wins at Listed level in Melbourne. He's adaptable in his racing pattern and from barrier three can take up a position in the first half-a-dozen. Going for a fifth-straight win and will hard to hold out.

Craftiness also returns from a trip south. Blake Shinn set it up for the backmarkers when he set a cracking tempo aboard Craftiness. He stuck on until 75m before the hot early speed took its toll. Expect a big improvement here.

Dothraki doesn't have a win first-up but has run some good races fresh. He's a consistent performer, drawn perfectly and has trialled impressively. Must be respected.

That's A Good Idea led until the 200m first-up in the Group Two Premiere Stakes before sticking on for third behind Terravista and Rebel Dane. That's good form for this race.

Have a lot of time for a couple down in the weights in Artlee and Sure and Fast, but both are poorly off under the conditions.

Verdict: Craftiness



R8 5:25pm City Tattersalls Club Cup (2400m)

Not very often you have a $2.50 favourite who hasn't won for 2 ½ years, but that's what we've got in the Listed staying race over 2400m with Beaten Up.

The Chris Waller-trained Beaten Up hasn't won in 12 starts since his Group One Doomben Cup win in May 2013, but he's recent form has been strong. Two starts back he was beaten just over a length by Preferment before running second to Magic Hurricane in The Metropolitan. While it's hard to get enthused about the price given his winning drought, it's also hard to make a case for much of the opposition.

The Offer has lumped big weights in all three starts this campaign and will so once again, given the top weight of 61kg. He's been in solid form this campaign but it has been a month between runs since finish fifth in the Newcastle Cup.

Ruling Dynasty began the campaign in very promising style. His win second-up was big, overcoming trouble in the straight to narrowly defeat Sabkhat. He stepped-up to Group Three last campaign, but put in a shocker. He was under pressure on the turn for home and failed to come into the race, finishing eighth. Would need a big turnaround in form.

La Amistad is yet to make an impact this campaign. While she should reaching peak fitness fourth-up, she probably needs it further to be competitive.

Verdict: Beaten Up

R9 6:00pm City Tattersalls Club Nivison (1200m)

Nayeli and Peace Force can use their good draws to take up a prominent position while Fine Mist might look to cross from her wide draw.

Peace Force has never raced over 1200m and is likely to find this a touch short, but she gets in very well under the conditions of the race. She had just the two starts during the winter with an eye injury keeping her out of the Tatt's Tiara. Her form had been good though finishing second to Solicit first-up before turning the tables up in Brisbane.

Nayeli returns for her first start with her new stable. Now with Peter & Paul Snowden, the four-year-old has had two trials in preparation for her return. She was given a serious hit out in her most recent trial when second to Invitations. She's been an inconsistent mare in the past but has two wins fresh.

Sultry Feeling has been freshened since finishing third to She's Clean. Drawn wide in barrier 15, but she can be ridden cold and will be finishing hard.

Another mare that will be running-on is Fiftyshadesofgrey. She's drawn barrier two but will likely get a long way back anyway. She put in a solid run at Caulfield when finishing sixth behind Afleet Esprit.

Fine Mist certainly has the talent to win this and comes into the race in winning form, but the wide barrier is a concern and her chances may be decided in the first 200m.

Verdict: Peace Force e/w

