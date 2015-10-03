The Star Epsom Day – Race 4 Roman Consul Stakes

Goldophin runner Exosphere has impressed in his winning the Roman Consul Stakes at Randwick.

Settling back in the field Exopshere unleashed a devastating finish and in-turn smash the race record eased down.

G2 Canterbury BMW Roman Consul Stakes

(Group 2 - 3YO SW 1200m)

Winning Horse: Exosphere (AUS)

3yoC Lonhro (Aus) - Altitude (Aus)(Danzero (Aus))

7 starts - 5 wins $1033350

Group 1 Wins

1st G1 Rosehill Golden Rose Stakes 1400m



Race Result

1st: Exosphere - $1.50

2nd: Zoutenant - $201.00

3rd: Japonsime - $6.50

Winning Time: 1:08.52 Last 600m: 34.73

Margins: 3 1/4L x Head

Winning Trainer: John O’Shea

On the win: “It was very exciting. I was a bit worried to be fair at the half mile because he was so long off them. It was impressive. James was obviously pretty confident in the run.”

“They really socked it to him. Mac never moved on him. He was good late and they ran time doing it. I would have loved him to have an easy run because he still has a couple to go but we’ll see how he pulls up.”

“He has just given the record a good tug so it is indicative he is going the right way.

“It is just a pleasure to train a horse like that. We were very excited to bring him to the races today because we knew he had improved since the Golden Rose. He has justified our belief in him. The team have done a great job.

“It is great to have a super son of Lonhro going well.”

Future plans: “There is the Coolmore and the Darley Sprint. I’ve said all along I’ve been really keen to run him down the straight and have been keen to run him at weight-for-age. He is so big he has a got a great weight advantage which we can try to utilise it going forward.

“It is so far, let’s hope it continues.”

Winning Jockey: James McDonald

On the relief to get that over and done with: “Absolutely. This is what we wake up and dream about horses like these. He’s a superstar this thing.”

“I can honestly say he’s well up there with the best of them.”

On that freakish performance: “Incredible. Similar to Dundeel when he won the Derby but this horse has given them ten lengths start and picked them up in three strides.”

“Incredible turn of foot. The world is his oyster this one.”

On Exosphere being stuck in transit pre race: “Worry especially for me. This is a G2 you know.

On his next start (Coolmore Stud Stakes): “Absolutely. I can’t wait to hop back on his back. Cherish every moment I can get because obviously he’s a colt whose career is limited due to stud duties.”

“We’ll enjoy them while we can. He’s a proper colt and everyone should cherish these ones.

Beaten Jockeys:

Luke Tarrant (Le Chef): “The track is just a bit wetter than I thought it was going to be, he didn’t really handle it.”

Glen Boss (Takedown): “He’s still a bit big in condition, third up he should be ready and then fourth up he should be at his best I’d say.”

Zac Purton (Wicked Intent): “He knuckled a little bit on jumping, but he picked himself up and travelled good. When I asked him for an effort he flattened out very quick.”

Hugh Bowman (Japonisme): “I was delighted with the horse’s performance, I gave him a bit of squeeze out of the gates from the wide draw and he jumped so well. He was inclined to do a bit much in the middle and that tooks its toll late, but it was great performance.”

Blake Shinn (Zoutenant): “It was a phenomenal run he got into a nice position and presented like the winner, but the first horse was just too good, he ran well.”

Jim Cassidy (Counterattack): “I copped a little bit of interference coming to the 600m and sort of put me on the back foot.”

Thomas Huet (Surfin' Safari): “First up on a firm track in very good company, he’ll improve with the run.”

Brenton Avdulla (Spill The Beans): “Obviously up a lot in grade, thought he probably had a lend of me. Look to put a set of blinkers on him next time out.”

Glyn Schofield (Yaboroo): “Up in the big leagues today he got run off his feet a bit, it was a really strong tempo. I think he has a future.”