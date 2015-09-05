Moonee Valley Racing Club Saturday 05, September 2015 - Preview

Moonee Valley: Moonee Valley Racing Club Saturday 05, September 2015

Mooney Valley welcomes spring racing with an excellent and very much intriguing race card.

All eyes will be on two of the best thoroughbreds in the country in Contributer and Chautauqua.

Race 4 - 2:10PM 1PRINT Craig Opie Cup (1600 METRES)

Lightly raced Prince Cheri has been trialing nicely and is set to resume racing after a let-up. At its most recent trial finished 2nd, splitting two talented gallopers in Arabian Gold and Contributer. The United States is aiming for back-to-back wins after an impressive last to first finish at Mooney Valley last week.

Race 5 - 2:45PM Telstra Phonewords Atlantic Jewel Stakes (1200 METRES)

The return of the Peter Moody trained Pasadena Girl will create heightened interest in the race. The 3-year-old filly resumes after winning the Champagne Stakes during the Sydney Autumn carnival. Jameka will have admirers first-up after winning the Group II VRC Sires'Produce Stakes earlier in the year. Saragonne who ran 2nd to the highly regarded Press Statement in the Group 1 JJ Atkins at Doomben, will improve with this run.

Race 7 - 4:05PM Dato' Tan Chin Nam Stakes (1600 METRES)

The main event, trainer John O'Shea could not be more impressed with how well Contributer has trialed and considering all three runs last preparation were wins, it is fitting it leads the betting markets as the pronounced favourite. Interestingly enough the horses that ran the trifecta at this event last year will will also feature. The Cleaner, Mourinho and Foreteller.

Race 8 - 4:45PM Mitty's McEwen Stakes (1000 METRES)

Group 1 TJ Smith winner Chautauqua will be the overwhelming favourite in race 8. The only factor against the 5 year old grey-bay gelding sired by Encosta de Lago is that it has never raced at the Mooney Valley circuit. Flamberge has been widely tipped to cause an upset should the grey sprinter not be on its game. Furnaces, Kuro and Tycoon Tara are top runners and not to be underestimated.