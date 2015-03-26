Race fans are expecting more success for the Japanese raiders this weekend when To The World makes his Sydney debut in the Group 1 $1.5m The BMW at Rosehill.

Japanese raid on Saturday Arvo Racing

Experts believe To the World is the best Japanese horse to come to Australia.

He’ll be facing stiff opposition in the 2400m race, including the first three placegetters in last year’s Melbourne Cup, Protectionist, Red Cadeuax and Who Shot thebarman.

All eyes will be on filly First Seal in the other Group 1 race from Rosehill, the $400,000 Vinery Stud Stakes (2000m), as she aims to bounce back from her second place last start with a new jockey on board, James McDonald.

Bruce McAvaney hosts the coverage with racing experts Francesca Cumani and Simon Marshall.

As the free-to-air home of thoroughbred horseracing Seven broadcasts every major meeting on the Australian calendar including the Magic Millions, Sydney Easter Carnival, Stradbroke Handicap, Caulfield Cup Carnival, WS Cox Plate, and the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

TV Broadcast times:

Saturday Arvo Racing

Saturday March 28

Melbourne 12.30pm LIVE on Channel 7, 5.30pm LIVE on 7TWO Sydney 12.30pm LIVE on Channel 7, 5pm LIVE on 7TWO

Brisbane 11.30am LIVE on Channel 7

Adelaide 12pm LIVE on Channel 7

Perth 9.30am LIVE on 7TWO, 10am LIVE on Channel 7