It’s a bumper Saturday of racing on Seven with five Group 1 races from Rosehill including the world’s richest race for two-year-olds, the Golden Slipper.

Gai chases Slipper record on Saturday Arvo Racing

In spite of his wide barrier draw, Gai Waterhouse-trained Vancouver is still likely to jump favourite in the $3.5 million Golden Slipper.

Waterhouse is chasing a record-equalling sixth Golden Slipper win with Vancouver, unbeaten in three starts, English and Speak Fondly. If one of her stable triumphs, she will join her legendary father Tommy Smith as a six-time winner of the Slipper.

All four of Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin runners will start from barrier 10 or lower, with its best hope Exosphere drawing barrier 10.

Hallowed Crown will be aiming to complete the Randwick and Rosehill Guineas double. He remains undefeated this prep and will make the step up to 2000m for the first time.

Bruce McAvaney hosts the coverage with racing experts Francesca Cumani and Simon Marshall.

TV Broadcast times:

Melbourne 12.30pm LIVE on Channel 7, 5.30pm LIVE on 7TWO

Sydney 12.30pm LIVE on Channel 7, 5.30pm LIVE on 7TWO

Brisbane 11.30am LIVE on Channel 7

Adelaide 12pm LIVE on Channel 7

Perth 9.30am LIVE on 7TWO, 10am LIVE on Channel 7