Australian Guineas and Randwick Guineas Preview

Saturday brings us two huge race meets, with the Randwick Guineas in Sydney and the Australian Guinea’s at Flemington.

It’s unfortunate that we have a clash of two great races on the same day as it dilutes the field in both, but nonetheless, both fields will provide intriguing competition across the board.

At Randwick we have a small field of just six horses, but within that we have plenty of Group 1 winners and some high-quality three-year-olds.

Hallowed Crown is the pick of the bunch after a great run in his last start at Hobartville. The victory over 1400m was capped off by a powerful final 100m run, something he will need to repeat at Randwick as he hasn’t won over 1600m before. This distance may be a test, but I think he will be very tough to beat.

Shooting to Win should provide the stiffest competition and is equal favourite for this race. The pair were separated by less than a half length in Hobartville where Shooting To Win finished fourth.

If you’re looking for a roughie, keep your eyes on Sworn to Silence. Trainer Bryce Heys is coming into this race with plenty of confidence and a placing would not be a surprise for the outsider in a star-studded field.

Over to Flemington, where Kermadec is the horse to beat in the Australian Guineas, after running third behind Hallowed Crown at Rosehill.

Kermadec is the type of horse that will stalk mid-field for a good part of this race and make his big move late. Look for him to build some genuine speed from about thee or four pairs back.

Alpine Eagle and Minnesinger are coming off the back of good runs in the Autumn Classic and could provide some competition. How they will back up from last week is uncertain.

Phillies have a great record in this race, so keep an eye on Fontein Ruby ridden by Chad Schofield and Petrology, the only two Phillies in the field.

TV Broadcast times:

Saturday Arvo Racing

Australian Guineas and Randwick Guineas

Saturday March 7

Melbourne 2pm LIVE on 7TWO

Sydney 2pm LIVE on 7TWO

Brisbane 1pm LIVE on 7TWO

Adelaide 1.30pm LIVE on 7TWO

Perth 11am LIVE on 7TWO