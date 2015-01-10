Deiheros takes out Magic Millions Guineas

Bargain-buy Deiheros paid little heed to the reputation of his rivals when he scored an emphatic win in the Magic Millions Guineas at the Gold Coast on Saturday.

Deiheros was a $6500 purchase at the Adelaide Magic Millions but banked a $571,000 first prize money cheque for his owners when he won the Guineas by two lengths.

"He was one of the cheapest horses in the race but the way he won it was effortless," trainer Lloyd Kennewell said.

The gelding ran only 10th in the Vo Rogue Plate at the Gold Coast at his previous start but Kennewell blamed the wet track for his defeat.

"It rained all day last start and straight after the race they downgraded the track to heavy," he said.

"Ric McMahon rode him and said his run was better than it looked and he would improve a lot on a drier track.

"Straight after the race I offered him the ride in this race and he said 'lock me in'."

Kennewell also made some gear changes in a bid to help Deiheros adapt to the clockwise racing direction.

"Apart from the wet track not suiting him, he did everything wrong in the Vo Rogue so I put a lugging bit and tongue tie on today and it's all worked out well," he said.

Kennewell has been active at the Magic Millions sales and admitted Saturday's win might result in more purchases.

"I've already got five booked to go home with but I'll be happy to go on with it tonight after we celebrate this win," he said.

Deiheros will be spelled and aimed at the Adelaide carnival during the autumn.

Stewards dismissed a minor protest lodged by Glyn Schofield, rider of fourth placegetter Liberty Island, against runner-up Testashadow for interference in the straight.

Jockey Tim Bell said the $3.30 favourite Hijack Hussy raced flat and was never a winning prospect, finishing 10th.