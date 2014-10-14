Offer too good to refuse? Gai dreaming again

Gai Waterhouse's Melbourne Cup dream finally came true just over a year ago, after two decades of dreaming.

Gai Waterhouse and Melbourne Cup hope The Offer. Credit: Getty

Now she has given 7News a rare glimpse at her preparation to make it back-to-back wins.

It is known as the race that stops a nation, but after her breakthrough win, Gai Waterhouse's frenzied existence has become even more manic.

Now 60 years old, Gai has never been busier and in between preparing for a fresh assault on this years race, she has also become a grandmother for the second time, which she celebrated with a touching photo shoot for Vogue magazine.

"It was a great deal of fun," said Gai, of the shoot.

"It was a freezing cold day, I mean I can't tell you how cold it was, but it was really fun.

"It was nice to be with the kids, with Hoda and Kate and the little babies and it was a fun crew and they were very artistic, they did a beautiful shoot."



It's clear daughter Kate's baby, Sophia, and bookmaker son, Tom, and his wife Hoda's baby, Rose, have the first lady of Australian racing wrapped around their little fingers.

"I'm blessed to have two grandchildren," she admits. "You just hope they grow up happy healthy and well-adjusted in this mad day and age."

It took Gai more than 20 years to win the most sought-after prize in Australian racing, with Fiorente.

Gai and husband Robbie named their new farm after the stallion and took the trophy on a tour of all the studs they deal with across the country. She still takes the trophy almost everywhere she goes.

"Well, I keep one at the stables, I keep a Cup at the stables that I take to the races and put proudly on my table at the races every Saturday."

In a few weeks, it might have company. Her Irish import, The Offer, is the bookie's early favorite for this year's race.

"Half the battle of winning the Melbourne Cup is having a runner in the race and a runner that's well-credentialed," she added.

"I'd like to think that The Offer can win at his next start. That would certainly make him a real live chance but he's going and doing everything right."

Ticking the Melbourne Cup off her bucket list and becoming a grandmother for the second time has not slowed Gai Waterhouse down one bit.

But there's one thing she is philosophical about - that very public falling out with long-time friend John Singleton last spring.

Gai added: "My father once said the most important thing's being in the media and I said well what happens if it's adverse publicity and he said any publicity's good publicity.

"I'm not sure about that but anyway the most important thing is to get bottoms on seats and get people to come to the races and if the tiff with Singo makes people interested to come to the races, then it's a good thing."