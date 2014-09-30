Happy Trails out to defend Turnbull Stakes crown

Happy Trails will be looking to defend his Group 1 Turnbull Stakes title at Flemington this weekend.

He worked stylishly at Caulfield this morning, and trainer Paul Beshara is feeling confident.

“Super. He is cherry ripe now,” he said.

Jockey Michael Rodd was also happy with his performance, saying Happy Trails is in peak condition after finishing second to Foreteller in the Group 1 Underwood Stakes a fortnight ago.

Happy Trails will takes on a crack Turnbull field which includes Caulfield Cup favourite Lucia Valentine, Melbourne Cup favourite The Offer and weight-for-age stars Silent Achiever, Puissance De Lune and Foreteller.