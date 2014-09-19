The Offer and Chris Waller set to star on Seven’s Saturday Arvo Racing

Seven’s Saturday Arvo Racing features Group 1 races with a bevy of track stars on 7TWO from Caulfield and Royal Randwick.



Carnival Preview Day at Caulfield features the Group 1 Underwood Stakes with Melbourne Cup favourite The Offer taking on a tough field of Group 1 winners including Silent Achiever and Happy Trails.



California Chrome is the feature story from our New York Racing series as we follow his quest for the Triple Crown, as well as a preview of Nicole Warne, the Caulfield Cup Carnival Style Ambassador.



At Royal Randwick leading trainer Chris Waller has three of the key runners in the feature Group 1 race the George Main Stakes. Sacred Falls, Hawkspur and Royal Descent are all expected to be at the front of the field when they hit the line.

Seven recently announced a multi-year, multi-platform agreement with the Magic Millions for its January Raceday and January Carnivals. Throughout the year Seven will also broadcast the Melbourne Cup Carnival, and the Spring Racing Carnival including the Caulfield Cup and Cox Plate in Melbourne, having already broadcast the Sydney Racing Carnival earlier in the year, including the Golden Slipper.



Hosted by Ryan Phelan LIVE coverage of the weekend’s action starts Saturday 2pm AEST on 7TWO.