'This will be the Melbourne Cup of opportunity'

Racing Victoria chief handicapper Greg Carpenter says this year’s Melbourne Cup will be “the Cup of opportunity”.

But we shouldn’t expect the Cup to be dominated by international raiders, even though most of the horses at the top of the handicap are foreign.

Racing Victoria international scout Leigh Jordon reckons raiders will make up no more than a third of the 24-horse field.

“Maybe six or eight,’’ Jordon said.

Last year there were nine raiders when Fiorente won the Cup. The greatest number was 11 in 2011, when Dunaden won from France.

“I think everyone gets carried away with this notion they’re going to come out in vast numbers,” Jordon said.

“There will be quite a few internationals here but they will be spread throughout — four or five in the Caulfield Cup, three or four in the Cox Plate, a few in some of the staying races through Cup Week and Slade Power in the sprint.”

The retirements of Dunaden and Fiorente mean Carpenter had to raise weights across the board by 2kg to comply with the requirement that the Cup topweight carry at least 58kg.

This means that, for the first time in many years, the Melbourne Cup weights are not identical to the Caulfield Cup.

Cavalryman, Fawkner, Green Moon and Red Cadeaux all have 57kg.

Silent Achiever (56.5kg), The Offer (56.5kg) and Puissance De Lune (56kg) are the other significant names.