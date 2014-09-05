Lankan Rupee is set to kick off his spring campaign on Seven’s Saturday Arvo Racing in the McEwan Stakes as a raging favourite, in spite of drawing an outside barrier.



Later in the day, the Dato’ Tan Chin Nam Stakes is the feature race from Moonee Valley. Melbourne Cup favourite The Offer, trained by Gai Waterhouse, will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of Fiorente, who won this race last year on the way to winning the world’s richest two mile handicap.



Throughout the day, our coverage features an update on Black Caviar as she prepares to give birth to her first foal. We have our first story in the New York Racing Series on Aussie ex-pat Rodney Paine, who is working at the New York Racing Association as a jockey valet.

World’s best sprinter Lankan Rupee returns on Saturday Arvo Racing

And we also visit the Gelagotis brothers, Peter and Manny in their hometown of Moe, as they prepare their two runners, Hvasstan and Mourinho, for the Dato’ Tan Chin Nam Stakes.



We also head out to Royal Randwick for three Group 2 races including the return of star Autumn fillies Earthquake and Peggy Jean in the Furious Stakes.

Sydney’s Premiership winning trainer Chris Waller has six of the nine runners in the Chelmsford Stakes including two-time Doncaster Mile winner Sacred Falls. And the Tramway is an open race with VRC Oaks winner Kirramosa taking on ATC Oaks winner Rising Romance for the first time.

This week Seven announced a multi-year, multi-platform agreement with the Magic Millions for its January Raceday and January Carnivals. Throughout the year Seven will also broadcast the Melbourne Cup Carnival, and the Spring Racing Carnival including the Caulfield Cup and Cox Plate in Melbourne, having already broadcast the Sydney Racing Carnival earlier in the year, including the Golden Slipper.



Hosted by Ryan Phelan LIVE coverage starts Saturday from 1.30pm AEST on 7TWO.