1400 metre specialist Moment of Change will be out to clinch his fourth title over the distance at Caulfield on Saturday.

Moody fancies Moment of Change at Caulfield

Trainer Peter Moody is said to fancy Moment of Change over stable mate Dissident in the Memsie Stakes.

Moment of Change performs extremely well at Caulfield while Dissident is taking some time getting re-acquainted with the conditions after 12 months in Sydney.