Sydney horse racing syndicators Dean and Adam Watt have been fined $20,000 for an ethical breach of syndication protocols.

Syndicators fined over 'misleading domain names'

Racing NSW stewards said the Watts had engaged in “improper action” for registering domains and websites in the names of a trainer and rival syndicator.

The owners of Dynamic Syndications described it as smart business, but Racing NSW didn’t share the same view.

Stewards were of the belief that the domains were registered in order to “mislead visitors into believing they were owned or operated by, or with the approval of, Chris Waller and Triple Crown Bloodstock Pty Ltd trading as Triple Crown Syndications.”