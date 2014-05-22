Sydney horse trainer Guy Walter dies, aged 59

Champion Sydney horse trainer Guy Walter has died, aged 59.

Walter was at trackwork at Warwick Farm this morning when he complained of feeling unwell.

He returned to home after trackwork where it is believed he had a massive heart attack. He is survived by his wife Wendy and family.

Walter trained 36 Group One winners in his decorated career, the last of which came in the Doomben Cup with Streama just over a week ago.

His greatest success came with the legendary horse Tie The Knot, who won 13 Group Ones and $6.2 million in prizemoney.

Walter referred to Tie The Knot as a "life changing horse".

It is another tragic blow for the Sydney racing community, who just two months ago mourned the passing of jockey Nathan Berry.

Berry's brother Tommy led tributes for Walter on Twitter: "Words can't explain the sadness I have for the loss Guy Walter. He was a gentleman, a family friend and most of all a superb horseman #RIP".

Racing NSW Chief Executive Mr Peter V’landys said the racing community was "deeply shocked and saddened" by Walter's sudden passing.

"Like everyone in the racing industry, we are shaken by the tragic news of Guy’s passing," V'landys said in a statement.



"Guy was one of the most popular and humble trainers I have ever met. I guarantee you would not find one person with a bad word for Guy; he was a very genuine, kind and respectful person.



"Guy was a man of the highest integrity and professionalism, and a wonderful role model for the racing industry.



"As the mark of the man, when Guy mentored apprentices he would call Racing NSW and insist we do not credit him for the usual 25 per cent of the apprentice's earnings. He wanted the fee to go back to the apprentice.



"Guy achieved some amazing success during his career and he will be sadly missed."

NSW Trainers Association Chief Executive Mr Steve McMahon echoed V'landys's sentiments.

"This is a shockingly sad day. Besides being a brilliant trainer, Guy was a once of the nicest men you'll ever meet," McMahon said.



"He was polite, courteous and a real thinker that never complained. Our thoughts are with his wife Wendy, their family and the whole racing family at Warwick Farm and beyond."