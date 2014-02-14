Black Caviar pregnancy progress

Excitement is mounting as champion mare Black Caviar edges closer to delivering a foal.

The undefeated track superstar has had an ultrasound at 45 days to ensure the pregnancy is progressing normally.

The scans don’t reveal whether the foal is a male or female, further adding to the buzz around racing circles.

The dad is Exceed and Excel from the Darley Stud and it is reported that the ‘service fee’ to father the foal is $85,000.

Black Caviar retired from racing in April 2013 with a perfect 25 wins from 25 starts and has earned $8 million in prizemoney.