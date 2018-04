Simon Marshall's tips: Emirates Stakes Day

Need some help picking a winner on Saturday? Channel 7's racing expert Simon Marshall gives his tips for a big day of racing on Emirates Stakes Day.

Race 1: The H.K.J.C. Maribyrnong Plate (1000m)

5 - Lockroy

2 - Alaska

7 - Red Casino

Race 2: SECONDBITE PLATE (1600m)

8 - Electric Fusion

3 - Sysmo

11 - Xavi

Race 3: ANTLER LUGGAGE HCP (2000m)

10 - Sharalam

4 - Hioctdane

Race 4: HILTON HOTELS AND RESORTS STAKES (1400m)

5 - Olivier

3 - Suavito

1 - Barbed

Race 5: MOMENTUM ENERGY STAKES (2000m)

7 - Queenstown

9 - Zonza

4 - Lake Sententia

Race 6: VRC SPRINT CLASSIC (1200m)

1 - Lucky Nine

2 - Buffering

11 - Unpretentious

Race 7: EMIRATES STAKES (1600m)

3 - Sacred Falls

14 - Spurtonic

2 - Boban

Race 8: QUEEN ELIZABETH STAKES (2600m)

5 - Let's Make Adeal

14 - La Amistad

2 - Precedence

Race 9: EMIRATES AIRLINE HACP (1400m)

2 - Longport

7 - Limes

9 - Henwood