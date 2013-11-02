Simon Marshall's tips: Victoria Derby Day

Need some help picking a winner on Saturday? Channel 7's racing expert Simon Marshall gives his tips for a big day of racing on AAMI Victoria Derby Day.
The Melbourne Cup Carnival begins with the finest day of thoroughbred racing for the purists, Derby Day at Flemington.
The Derby is one of four Group 1 races for the day, along with the Coolmore Stud Stakes, the Mackinnon Stakes and the Myer Classic.
Catch all the action from Flemington on Channel 7. Check your local guides.
Race 1: CARBINE CLUB STAKES (1600m)
2 – Huckelebuck
4 – Equator
7 – Sir Andrew
Race 2: WAKEFUL STAKES (2000m)
3 – May’s Dream
2 – Arabian Gold
6 – Star Fashion
Race 3: LEXUS STAKES (2500m)
6 – Araldo
2 – Kelinni
11 – Let’s Make Adeal
Race 4: COOLMORE STUD STAKES (1200m)
5 – Lion Of Belfort
2 – Sidestep
1 – Zoustar
Race 5: LOGINES MACKINNON STAKES (2000m)
6 – Jet Away
4 – Solzhenitsyn
7 – Pakai
Race 6: AAMI VICTORIA DERBY (2500m)
4 – Polanski
3 – Savvy Nature
1 – Criterion
Race 7: MYER CLASSIC (1600m)
2 – Fire Up Fifi
12 – Molto Bene
14 – Zonza
Race 8: YELLOWGLEN STAKES (1200m)
4 – Fontelina
14 – Lonhspresso
15 – Chiaramonte
Race 9: TAB.COM.AU STAKES (1400m)
1 – Riva De Lago
13 – Eximius
3 – Galah