Simon Marshall's tips: Victoria Derby Day

Need some help picking a winner on Saturday? Channel 7's racing expert Simon Marshall gives his tips for a big day of racing on AAMI Victoria Derby Day.

The Melbourne Cup Carnival begins with the finest day of thoroughbred racing for the purists, Derby Day at Flemington.

The Derby is one of four Group 1 races for the day, along with the Coolmore Stud Stakes, the Mackinnon Stakes and the Myer Classic.

Race 1: CARBINE CLUB STAKES (1600m)

2 – Huckelebuck

4 – Equator

7 – Sir Andrew

Race 2: WAKEFUL STAKES (2000m)

3 – May’s Dream

2 – Arabian Gold

6 – Star Fashion

Race 3: LEXUS STAKES (2500m)

6 – Araldo

2 – Kelinni

11 – Let’s Make Adeal

Race 4: COOLMORE STUD STAKES (1200m)

5 – Lion Of Belfort

2 – Sidestep

1 – Zoustar

Race 5: LOGINES MACKINNON STAKES (2000m)

6 – Jet Away

4 – Solzhenitsyn

7 – Pakai

Race 6: AAMI VICTORIA DERBY (2500m)

4 – Polanski

3 – Savvy Nature

1 – Criterion

Race 7: MYER CLASSIC (1600m)

2 – Fire Up Fifi

12 – Molto Bene

14 – Zonza

Race 8: YELLOWGLEN STAKES (1200m)

4 – Fontelina

14 – Lonhspresso

15 – Chiaramonte

Race 9: TAB.COM.AU STAKES (1400m)

1 – Riva De Lago

13 – Eximius

3 – Galah