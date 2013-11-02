News

Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win
Simon Marshall's tips: Victoria Derby Day

By Simon Marshall
Yahoo7 /

Need some help picking a winner on Saturday? Channel 7's racing expert Simon Marshall gives his tips for a big day of racing on AAMI Victoria Derby Day.

The Melbourne Cup Carnival begins with the finest day of thoroughbred racing for the purists, Derby Day at Flemington.

The Derby is one of four Group 1 races for the day, along with the Coolmore Stud Stakes, the Mackinnon Stakes and the Myer Classic.

Catch all the action from Flemington on Channel 7. Check your local guides.

Race 1: CARBINE CLUB STAKES (1600m)
2 – Huckelebuck
4 – Equator
7 – Sir Andrew

Race 2: WAKEFUL STAKES (2000m)
3 – May’s Dream
2 – Arabian Gold
6 – Star Fashion

Race 3: LEXUS STAKES (2500m)
6 – Araldo
2 – Kelinni
11 – Let’s Make Adeal

Race 4: COOLMORE STUD STAKES (1200m)
5 – Lion Of Belfort
2 – Sidestep
1 – Zoustar



Race 5: LOGINES MACKINNON STAKES (2000m)
6 – Jet Away
4 – Solzhenitsyn
7 – Pakai

Race 6: AAMI VICTORIA DERBY (2500m)
4 – Polanski
3 – Savvy Nature
1 – Criterion

Race 7: MYER CLASSIC (1600m)
2 – Fire Up Fifi
12 – Molto Bene
14 – Zonza

Race 8: YELLOWGLEN STAKES (1200m)
4 – Fontelina
14 – Lonhspresso
15 – Chiaramonte

Race 9: TAB.COM.AU STAKES (1400m)
1 – Riva De Lago
13 – Eximius
3 – Galah


