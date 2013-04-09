Australian history has been made at Inglis Yearling Sales, after Black Caviar's half-brother sold for a whopping $5 million.

Black Caviar's little brother makes history

Her little brother, half-brother to be exact, was auctioned today as part of the Newmarket sales.

It set out to smash the southern hemisphere record of $3 million paid for a yearling six years ago.

Some experts predicted the young colt's price would reach into the $4 million range at the Inglis Yearling Sales complex at Newmarket.

"It is the biggest interest we have seen generally, either domestic or international, in a yearling," Inglis managing director Mark Webster said.

"I will be delighted with [offers over $3 million]," Mr Webster said before the auction.

The un-named horse is the product of Redoute's Choice and Helsinge, with Helsinge producing Black Caviar and another cracking horse in All Too Hard.

It is believed there was interest from all over the world for the colt, including from Asia and Europe.