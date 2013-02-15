Black Caviar's return LIVE on 7

Black Caviar is the star attraction this Saturday as Seven’s live coverage of Australia’s major horse races continues from Flemington Racecourse on 7TWO from 2pm AEDT.

Her long-awaited return following her triumph at Royal Ascot will ensure the eyes of Australian sports fans will be watching as she aims to win the race now named in her honour, the Black Caviar Lightning Stakes.

“She’s an Australian sporting icon rivalling Bradman and Phar Lap and we can’t wait to showcase this Australian sporting phenomenon once again as she aims to continue her undefeated run to 23 races,” said Seven’s Head of Sport Saul Shtein.

Hosted by Hamish McLachlan with expert commentary from former champion jockey and winner of 15 Group 1 races Simon Marshall coverage of the Black Caviar Lightning Stakes continues the new broadcast rights agreement announced in January in which Seven will telecast all major Australian horse racing live on Channel 7 or 7TWO.

Throughout the year Seven will broadcast the Melbourne Cup Carnival, Sydney Racing Carnival including the Golden Slipper, and the Spring Racing Carnival including the Caulfield Cup and Cox Plate in Melbourne.

LIVE coverage of the Black Caviar Lightning Stakes from Flemington starts from 2pm AEDT on 7TWO.