UK ridicule 'under class' Aussies at the Melbourne Cup

Press in the UK have expressed shock and awe at rowdy racegoers at the Melbourne Cup.

The Daily Mail were reporting on the prestigious international racing event, which welcomed Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles to present the winners with the revered trophy.

But it wasn’t the liberal hand-shaking of the royals which captivated the media in the British Isles. Instead it was the boozy behavior of Aussies in attendance.

“As the champagne flowed and races were won - or lost - the racegoers became ever-more dishevelled, with some kicking off their shoes to feel the grass of the race track under their bare feet,” the Daily Mail reported.

Comparisons were made to Britain’s Melbourne Cup equivalent, Royal Ascot, which is known for it’s equally enthusiastic and boozy crowds.

While there was praise for the event itself, which was called a “resounding success”, the 100,000 in attendance were described as “hedonistic” by the Mail for “brandishing full glasses or cans of beer and “swaying unsteadily on their feel, posing for photographers”.

But there was more judgment in the comments.

“Young country who are still acting like the infants they are. They will be a really great country once they start to blossom,” said UK respondent, Rosemary.

“What a gross display of fat Aussies,” said Kenny, from Belfast.

“This proves that the down under's are truely (sic) the under class,” said another.

Green Moon was the unlikely winner in the 3200m, $6 million race. Ridden by Brett Prebble, the win gave owner Lloyd Williams a record-equalling fourth Melbourne Cup win.