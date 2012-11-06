The tips that stop the nation

They’ve picked the winner three years in a row, but Australia’s leading Melbourne Cup tipsters claim they have a "very limited knowledge of horse racing".

Analysts at Australian investment bank Macquarie Group have again revealed their tips for the race that stops the nation, hopeful they can continue their remarkable run of success.

Based on a formula normally used to draw out investment opportunities, Mac Bank’s Quant team have been in the money four years out of five since their first Cup prediction in 2007.

After analysing data based mainly on odds fluctuations and form, they have again revealed their top six horses and six horses to avoid, or 'donkeys'.

Their recommend method of backing the top-ranked horse for the win and a box trifecta of the top six horses has returned a handsome dividend in the past.

Their top-rated horse Dunaden won in a thrilling finish last year, while their 2009 pick Shocking also came up trumps.

Their most impressive performances came in 2007 and 2010, when they picked the box trifecta.

However, they don’t always get it right.

In 2008, $41 chance Viewed came from nowhere to win as Macquarie's picks finished well back.

And last year Red Cadeaux, rated as one of six donkeys, came within a nostril of victory.

Macquarie warns that horse racing, like the financial markets, can be an unpredictable beast.

"We must stress that this model is not intended to be taken seriously," they say.

"The Quant team has very limited knowledge of horse racing and the purpose … is primarily fun."

Macquarie Bank’s Melbourne Cup predictions for 2012

Top-ranked horses

Dunaden

Kelinni

Maluckyday

Lights of Heaven

Americain

Galileo’s Choice

Bottom ranked donkeys

Unusual Suspect

Tac de Boistron

Winchester

Zabeelionaire

Precedence

Niwot