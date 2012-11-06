Melbourne Cup form guide

Take a look over the 2012 Melbourne Cup field and make an informed decision. It's time to make some money.

1. DUNADEN

Barrier: 16, Weight: 59kg, Jockey: Craig Williams, Trainer: Mikel Dezangles, Starts 34 ; 10-9-7, Prizemoney: $7,085,611

Comment: Showed he is on track again with a superb performance to win the Caufield Cup after drawing the outside barrier and settling at the rear. Rises 4.5kg on last year's winning weight but looks to be going just as well. Unbeaten in three starts in Australia and looks a key player again.

2. AMERICAIN

Barrier: 12, Weight: 58, Jockey: Damien Oliver, Trainer: Ian de Royer Dupre, Starts: 33 ; 11-4-4, Prizemoney: $5.923,677

Comment: Looked one of the unlucky runners in the Caufield Cup and did a great job to finish so close to the placegetters. Gets a 4.5kg swing in the weights on Dunaden from last year and he'll appreciate getting back to Flemington. Top chance.

3. JAKKALBERRY

Barrier: 19, Weight: 55.5kg, Jockey: Colm O'Donoghue, Trainer: Marco Botti, Starts: 25 ; 10-2-3, Prizemoney: $1,557,283

Comment: At his only other start in that distance range he ran third in the G3 Nad El Sheba Trophy over 2800m to the ill-fated Fox Hunt which ran seventh in this race in 2011. Worth some thought.

4. RED CADEUAX

Barrier: 18, Weight: 55.5kg, Jockey: Michael Rodd, Trainer: Ed Dunlop, Starts: 30 ; 6-8-5, Prizemoney: $1,564,214

Comment: Very genuine galloper who has placed at all three runs at G1 level and will come into this race fresh having not raced for four months. Must be included in the chances.

5. WINCHESTER

Barrier: 22, Weight: 55.5kg, Jockey: Jamie Mott, Trainer: John Sadler, Starts: 29 ; 6-6-3, Prizemoney: $1,766,235

Comment: Each time he has got a long way back in the run but reeled off good late sectionals. Racing pattern suggests he'll be suited over this trip. Look for him to be closing hard.

6. VOILA ICI

Barrier: 13, Weight: 55kg, Jockey: Vlad Duric, Trainer: Peter Moody, Starts: 31 ; 13-6-5, Prizemoney: $1,725,792

Comment: Scored at G2 level over 2800m in France at his only run beyond 2400m but that was more than three years ago. Entitled to be forgiven his last-start effort but last bit here could be the test.

7. CAVALRYMAN

Barrier: 6, Weight:54kg , Jockey: Frankie Dettori, Trainer: Saeed Bin Suroor, Starts: 27 ; 6-4-3, Prizemoney: $2,423,688

Comment: Proven over the trip and will carry the lowest weight of his career in this. Don't ignore.

8. MOUNT ATHOS

Barrier: 8, Weight: 54kg, Jockey: Ryan Moore, Trainer: Luca Cumani, Starts: 20 ; 7-0-1, Prizemoney: $236,046

Comment: Must go to another level here but strong market support suggests he is heading in the right direction. Keep in mind.

9. SANAGAS

Barrier: 4, Weight: 54kg, Jockey: Nick Hall, Trainer: Bart Cummings, Starts: 15 ; 7-1-0, Prizemoney: $28,845

Comment: All seven wins have been over distances longer than 2200m including three past 2400m so the further he goes the better he gets. Can improve without surprising.

10. ETHIOPIA

Barrier: 14, Weight: 53.5kg, Jockey: Rhys McLeod, Trainer: Pat Carey, Starts: 7 ; 1-1-2, Prizemoney: $1,131,050

Comment: Australia Derby winner who has improved at every run this campaign and comes off a super effort in the Cox Plate. Lightly-raced galloper who oozes class and looks to be peaking at the right time here. Could be the local hope.

11. FIORENTE

Barrier: 2, Weight: 53.5, Jockey: James McDonald, Trainer: Gai Waterhouse, Starts: 9 ; 2-3-0, Prizemoney: $197,111

Comment: May be coming good at the right timebut strikes a tough assignment here. Keep safe.

12. GALILEO'S CHOICE

Barrier: 11, Weight: 53.5kg, Jockey: Patrick Smullen, Trainer: Dermot Weld, Starts: 16 ; 8-4-1, Prizemoney: $244,089

Comment: Has won his three most recent flat starts including two at G3 level but hasn't raced outside of Ireland on the flat. Stable has won this race twice previously so knows what it takes. Must be respected.

13. GLENCADAM GOLD

Barrier: 7, Weight: 53.5kg, Jockey: Tommy Berry, Trainer: Gai Waterhouse, Starts: 13 ; 6-2-1, Prizemoney: $474,028

Comment: Imported stayer who had thrived in his new environment, winning his first four starts for Gai Waterhouse before failing as favourite in the Caufield Cup. Some question about the depth of the races he was winning before his last-start failure and he'll have to go another lever here to be competitive.

14. GREEN MOON

Barrier: 5, Weight: 53.5kg, Jockey: Brett Prebbl, Trainer: Robert Hickmott, Starts: 19 ; 6-3-0, Prizemoney: $1,185,096

Comment: Had done everything right this campaign until his last-start failure in the Cox Plate but will appreciate getting back to Flemington where his two most recent wins have come. Untried at the trip and that looks his major obstacle.

15. MALUCKYDAY

Barrier: 9, Weight: 53.5kg, Jockey: Jim Cassidy, Trainer: M, W & J Hawkes, Starts: 17 ; 5-3-2, Prizemoney: $1,304,700

Comment: Runner-up in this race two years ago to Americain and is on the comeback trail. Showed a glimpse of form here two starts back stepped up in trip and he drops 5.5kg from that run. Yet to win G3 level and the jury is still out as to whether he is as good as he was in 2010. Place looks best.

16. MOURAYAN

Barrier: 3, Weight: 53.5kg, Jockey: Hugh Bowman, Trainer: Robert Hickmott, Starts: 32 ; 4-8-5, Prizemoney: %1,505,041

Comment: Very honest galloper who has progressed at each run this campaign. Finished within a length of Americain in the G2 Zipping Classic last spring and meets him 5.5kg better from that last race. Don't dismiss.

17. MY QUEST FOR PEACE

Barrier: 1, Weight: 53.5kg, Jockey: Corey Brown, Trainer: Luca Cumani, Starts: 12 ; 5-1-2, Prizemoney: $357,347

Comment: Highly-rated UK stayer who hit the front too soon in the Caufield Cup but battled on well to finish within two lengths of winner. Should be suited by the bigger track at Flemington and doesn't need to improve much from Caufield to be competitive here. Lightweight chance.

18. NIWOT

Barrier: 15, Weight: 53.5, Jockey: Dwayne Dunn, Trainer: M, W & J Hawkes, Starts: 32 ; 9-4-1, Prizemoney: $1,192,825

Comment: Finished eighth in this race last year, less than four lengths from the winner and he's won the Sydney Cup over this trip in the interim with 2kg more than he'll carry here. Has a superb record at 2500m and further and may pay to forgive last-start failure. Has claims.

19. TAC DE BOISTRON

Barrier: 21, Weight: 53kg, Jockey: Olivier Doleuze, Trainer: Mick Kent, Starts: 27 ; 5-2-2, Prizemoney: $320,303

Comment: French import with excellent staying credentials including three wins at 2800m and beyond. Two starts back scored at G2 level in France against opposition which included recent Herbert Power Stakes (G2) winner Shahwardi and he will be improved by his Geelong Cup run. Comes into calculations.

20. LIGHTS OF HEAVEN

Barrier: 17, Weight: 53kg, Jockey: Luke Nole, Trainer: Peter Moody, Starts: 18 ; 6-3-3, Prizemoney: $1,193,688

Comment: Quality mare who has a Brisbane Cup win and a Caufield Cup placing to her name at her only two starts at 2400m. She looks to be peaking at the right time and has claims as one of the picks of the locals on her latest run. Rate highly.

21. PRECEDENCE

Barrier: 20, Weight: 53, Jockey: Blake Shinn, Trainer: Bart Cummings, Starts: 44 ; 7-5-1, Prizemoney: $1.025,970

Comment: Having his third attempt at this race after finishing eighth to Aericain in 2010 and 11th to Dunaden last year. Has had 13 starts at G1 level prior to this and is yet to place and he has failed at four attempts previously over this trip. A win would surprise.

22. UNUSUAL SUSPECT

Barrier: 23, Weight: 53kg, Jockey: Glyn Schofiel, Trainer: Mick Kent, Starts: 68 ; 9-8-6, Prizemoney: $1,497,502

Comment: Veteran campaigner who doesn't appear to be going as well as he was at this time last year when he followed a sixth at the Caufield Cup with ninth in this race. He'll appreciate getting down in weight but his chance to win this race may have passed him by.

23. ZABEELIONAIRE

Barrier: 24, Weight: 52kg, Jockey: Craig Newitt, Trainer: Leon Corstens, Starts: 17 ; 3-1-0, Prizemoney: $575,780

Comment: SA Derby winner who didn't have much luck in the Caufield Cup before producing a strong finish in the Mackinnon on Saturday. Appears to have been aimed specifically at this race and he's always shaped as a horse who would appreciate this trip. Will be finishing hard with his light weight.

24. KELINNI

Barrier: 10, Weight: 51kg, Jockey: Glen Boss, Trainer: Chris Waller, Starts: 18 ; 8-3-3, Prizemoney: $514,502

Comment: Super consistent import who forced his way into the field with an excellent win in the Lexus on Saturday. In the big time now but gives impression he'll get the trip and looks a genuine knockout hope on Saturday's performance.