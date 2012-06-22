Black Caviar ready to take on the world

Australia's champion mare Black Caviar will be under 24 hour guard before she's on show to the world as she starts as favourite for the Group One Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

Two stablehands breached security at the Newmarket stables of the great race horse and extra measures have been put in place in the lead-up to the weekend's race.

Amid the security concerns, Black Caviar made a final public appearance on a wet morning ahead of her much-awaited appearance at Royal Ascot.

The undefeated Australian Thoroughbred drew the outside barrier of the 15-horse field with her main opposition, the French-trained second favourite Moonlight Cloud starting from barrier five.

"I don't think it really matters where she draws. She's got the tactical speed to put herself in the right spot,"

trainer Peter Moody said.

If Black Caviar wins on English soil, it is expected that her name will go from being a household name in Australia to a global sensation.

"I'd love nothing more than to see her come out and win by 10 or 11 lengths," trainer Peter Moody said.

"The Poms have been using us Aussies as cannon fodder for 150 years, so we're not going to put on a show just for them."

Black Caviar is unbeaten after 21 lifetime starts, each of them gained in Australia so the anticipation is building as to how she will take to her first international race. Can she extend her unbeaten run to 22 consecutive races?

"She's the fittest I've had her in the past 24 months. Her work has been very pleasing since arriving here and I couldn't be happier." said Mooney.

Missing from the race is fellow Australian Ortensia, who finished a disappointing ninth in Tuesday's King's Stand Stakes.

