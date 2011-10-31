Melbourne Cup betting for dummies

Race Day essentials:

Race day program: Grab one of these at the gate for a rundown on all the horses, jockeys, trainers, and owners. Invaluable tidbits of information that you can put to use; think what kind of track horses and jockeys do well on.

The Form guide: It provides the past performances of all the horses running on the day’s program. Use this vital information to see how your horse has been performing recently. also think about the race distance the horse has been running and in what track conditions. Combine all your info to try and pick a winner. Also look at handicapping when you get a handle on things. This is how much extra weight certain horses will have to carry.

Sunscreen: It gets hot out there.

The bets:

When placing a bet you will need to know what track meet you are betting on what race number and your horse's barrier number.

Win: Sometimes referred to as 'On the nose'. In a 24 horse field you don't have a great chance of winning but the pay-off is usually worth it. Your horse must win the race.

Place: A good chance of winning. Your horse can finish first, second or third. Dividend is not usually large but have a punt on the favourite and you are usually in with an even money shot.

Each-way: This indicates picking a horse to win or place. A $1 each way bet would mean you have placed $1 on a horse to win and $1 on a horse to place - a total of $2. If your horse win you are paid out on both bets.

Quinella: You choose two horses and they must finish first and second in either order. Hard to pick but a hefty pay out is possible.

Trifecta: Usually very difficult to win. Your three chosen horses must finish 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in exact order.

Box Quinella: Box a quinella by choosing more than two horses to finish forst or second. Beware, however, as every extra horse you choose will exponentially increase what you pay for your bet.

Box Trifecta: Similarly a Box Trifecta increases your chance to win a Trifecta. By 'boxing' you cover all the possible combinations involving your chosen horses. You can box as many runners as you like and their finishing order will not matter. Again, beware the exponentially increasing cost of the bet as you are covering a number of combinations.

Good luck and don't bet beyond your means.

Click here for help with problem gambling.