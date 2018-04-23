Premier League Team of the Week: Champions City and Salah lead the way

  • 1 Jack Butland | Stoke City

    Butland made six saves in Stoke's 1-1 draw with Burnley; four more than his opposite number Nick Pope.

  • 2 Danilo | Manchester City

    Danilo made two interceptions and one block against Swansea, while also notching an assist for Kevin De Bruyne.

  • 3 Phil Jones | Manchester United

    Jones made five clearances and five interceptions in United's win and clean sheet at Bournemouth in midweek.

  • 4 Christian Kabasele | Watford

    Kabasele made four tackles and two blocks against Crystal Palace; both team highs for the Hornets.

  • 5 Fabian Delph | Manchester City

    Delph completed 97 per cent of his passes in a 5-0 win against Swansea; the most of any Man City player.

  • 6 Aaron Ramsey | Arsenal

    In addition to scoring the Gunners' second goal, Ramsey made three key passes, including an assist, in Arsenal's 4-1 win over West Ham.

  • 7 Badou Ndiaye | Stoke City

    The Senegalese midfielder scored Stoke's only goal against Burnley, in addition to leading his team in tackles with six. 

  • 8 David Silva | Manchester City

    Silva opened the scoring for Man City against Swansea, while also completing 94 per cent of his passes in the game.

  • 9 Mohamed Salah | Liverpool

    Salah netted his 31st Premier League goal of the season in Liverpool's 2-2 draw against West Brom, his 13th strike away from home.

  • 10 Alexandre Lacazette | Arsenal

    The Frenchman scored with both of his shots on target against West Ham, with both goals coming in the final 10 minutes.

  • 11 Raheem Sterling | Manchester City

    Sterling scored with his only shot on target of the game against Swansea, registering his 18th goal of the season in the Premier League.