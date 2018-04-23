-
Premier League Team of the Week: Champions City and Salah lead the way
1 Jack Butland | Stoke City
Butland made six saves in Stoke's 1-1 draw with Burnley; four more than his opposite number Nick Pope.
2 Danilo | Manchester City
Danilo made two interceptions and one block against Swansea, while also notching an assist for Kevin De Bruyne.
3 Phil Jones | Manchester United
Jones made five clearances and five interceptions in United's win and clean sheet at Bournemouth in midweek.
4 Christian Kabasele | Watford
Kabasele made four tackles and two blocks against Crystal Palace; both team highs for the Hornets.
5 Fabian Delph | Manchester City
Delph completed 97 per cent of his passes in a 5-0 win against Swansea; the most of any Man City player.
6 Aaron Ramsey | Arsenal
In addition to scoring the Gunners' second goal, Ramsey made three key passes, including an assist, in Arsenal's 4-1 win over West Ham.
7 Badou Ndiaye | Stoke City
The Senegalese midfielder scored Stoke's only goal against Burnley, in addition to leading his team in tackles with six.
8 David Silva | Manchester City
Silva opened the scoring for Man City against Swansea, while also completing 94 per cent of his passes in the game.
9 Mohamed Salah | Liverpool
Salah netted his 31st Premier League goal of the season in Liverpool's 2-2 draw against West Brom, his 13th strike away from home.
10 Alexandre Lacazette | Arsenal
The Frenchman scored with both of his shots on target against West Ham, with both goals coming in the final 10 minutes.
11 Raheem Sterling | Manchester City
Sterling scored with his only shot on target of the game against Swansea, registering his 18th goal of the season in the Premier League.