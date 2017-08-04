Posta Rangers striker's Golden Boot ambition suffers a blow

Posta Rangers forward, Dennis Mukaisi quest for the Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot received a major blow following his one match suspension.

Mukaisi who has six league goals was closing the gap between him and top scorer, Stephen Waruru of Ulinzi Stars.

But the player who has netted twice in the last three games for the mail men, will not be in action for a return match against Nzoia Sugar this weekend after picking a red card last weekend.

Pascal Ogweno of Kariobangi Sharks will miss two games after picking two red cards this seasons same as Fredrick Onyango of Sony Sugar will be out of the return match against Mathare United.

Apollo Otieno will miss Chemelil Sugar home tie against Zoo Kericho for a one match suspension after picking a red card.