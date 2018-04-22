Portugal’s 2018 World Cup squad predicted: Who will make the 23-man squad?

Portugal qualified automatically for the 2018 World Cup by the skin of their teeth.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. finished top of qualifying Group B, but only by virtue of goal difference, having ended the campaign level on points with Switzerland.

Indeed, each side won nine and lost one of their 10 games, but Portugal were able to avoid a play-off, while Switzerland had to beat Northern Ireland over two legs to qualify.

ON THE PLANE

Portugal's entire hopes at the tournament appear to rest on one man.

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably in the form of his life at Real Madrid, and will be tasked with guiding his side, which has plenty of deficiencies, to glory in Russia, having tasted success at Euro 2016 just two years ago.

In midfield, Bernardo Silva has impressed at Manchester City, winning the Premier League title, and offers a silken-touched elegance to any midfield he plays in. The steel of William Carvalho is also necessary for Portugal, the Sporting CP man set to anchor a midfield that will be given licence to roam forward. And he will surely be joined by Monaco's Joao Moutinho , who has won over 100 caps and, at the age of 31, may see this as his last shot at World Cup glory.

In defence, former Real Madrid defender Pepe remains ever-present for Portugal, and only missed the most recent squad due to injury. At the age of 35, his experience adds a degree of tranquility to the side's back line. Bruno Alves , another veteran, will fancy his chances of racking up his century of caps at the World Cup, having already made 96 appearances for his country.

Rui Patricio and Anthony Lopes will surely be included in the squad, though it remains to be seen who will be No.1 in the tournament.

Supporting Ronaldo up front will be Andre Silva , despite his struggle for form in Serie A. He has scored just twice domestically, but has enjoyed success in Europe, netting eight times in 14 Europa League games. Rony Lopes has enjoyed a far more successful season, finding his niche at Monaco in Ligue 1. Having failed to find his way at Manchester City, Lopes has excelled this term, scoring 15 goals and providing 12 assists in all competitions from an attacking midfield position.

POTENTIAL PICKS

Ruben Neves has enjoyed a wonderful season with Wolves, and is surely under consideration for selection. Touted as one of the best young midfielders on the planet, Neves has been integral to his side's promotion to the Premier League, and scored arguably the goal of the season with a fantastic volley against Derby County.

