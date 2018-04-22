Pogba backed to win the Ballon d'Or by 'friend' Ronaldinho

The Brazil idol has no doubts over the Man Utd midfielder's talent, but believes he must respect his manager in order to reach his full potential

Brazilian football great Ronaldinho has tipped Manchester United's Paul Pogba to win the Ballon d'Or - if he pays attention to manager Jose Mourinho.

The annual prize has become the exclusive property of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the last decade.

Kaka in 2007 was the last man outside of that duo to take the honour, with each player picking up five in the last 10 ceremonies.

But Ronaldinho, who was the 2006 winner after inspiring Barcelona to Champions League glory, believes there is no reason why Pogba cannot pick up his own Ballon d'Or.

"He can win the Ballon d'Or, without a doubt," the former Barca and Milan idol explained to Canal Football Club .

"I see Pogba as a friend, I don't see myself as his idol.

"He is young, talented and he has the ability to play anywhere, he can play in a free role, defensive, as a runner or attacking.

"He has the characteristics of a player who can fill any position, he can make history."

Ronaldinho added, however, that he must respect the will of the 'Special One' - even if that means spending time on the bench.

"He knows the substitutes' bench, like me at Paris Saint-Germain with [former coach Luis] Fernandez. It is not the same, when Mourinho tells you that you're on the bench you have to respect that, the other guy, a little less," he said.

"I think Paul really has a lot to learn from Mourinho, who is one of the best coaches in the world. A coach who has won so many titles should be respected. In my case, it was the opposite."

Ronaldinho was also non-committal on Pogba's future and if he needed a move away: "He is already in a big club and he has everything needed to make history, whether it is this club or another he has to be where he feels happiest."