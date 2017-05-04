Pochettino: Tottenham will decide Man City target Walker's future, not me

The defender is reportedly after a move away from White Hart Lane and the Spurs boss says the decision will be taken out of his hands

Mauricio Pochettino has suggested any decision over keeping Kyle Walker at Tottenham will be taken out of his hands.

The full-back has reportedly grown unsettled at White Hart Lane as he seeks an improvement on estimated £70,000-a-week wages, with Pochettino opting to play Kieran Trippier ahead of Walker at right-back in recent crunch matches against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Pochettino confirmed that Walker is available to face West Ham on Friday, as Spurs seek a 10th Premier League win in a row.

But, amid reports that a bid of £35million - with Manchester City interested - could be enough to take Walker away from the club, Pochettino confirmed he will not stand in the England full-back's way.

"All the players, we will decide which players will leave and which stay and who we sign," said the Argentine.

"[It is a] club decision always, because I am Tottenham manager. It's not Mauricio Pochettino Football Club. That is very important to clarify. In three years [it is] always the club's decision."

Danny Rose will be assessed before Tottenham travel to London Stadium, having spent the last three months sidelined by a knee injury.

Victory will cut the gap at the top to a single point before Chelsea host relegation-threatened Middlesbrough on Monday, but Pochettino does not expect the wheels to come off the Blues' title charge.

"Chelsea are a team with a lot of experience, players that won World Cups or the Premier League before," he said. "It's about trying to win games and points.

"If we can win tomorrow to get the three points you will see things differently and the perception will be different for everyone. In the end it's up to us to win but it's up to them, because they are four points ahead of us.

"Always, how I told you before, all that happens for us will be good if we win and if we are not capable of getting the three points it will be difficult."