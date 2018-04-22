Player Ratings: Selangor 0 Kuala Lumpur 3 (agg. 3-3)





BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

On a night they scored three goals without conceding any, Kuala Lumpur (KL) still didn't come out on top against their Klang Valley rivals Selangor, in their second leg FA Cup quarter-final match. Find out how we rate each of the players who appeared in the encounter.

Selangor vs Kuala Lumpur match highlights

SELANGOR

Khairul Azhan Khalid - 7/10 (Man of the Match)

Returning to the starting line-up for the first time since their league defeat to Perak in March in which he conceded three goals as well before he was substituted off at the start of the second half, the former Malaysia custodian could have done a lot better to stop Kuala Lumpur's three goals, but he redeemed himself in the penalties by keeping out two spotkicks. Because of this Selangor are through to the semis, and he earned himself the Man of the Match title.

Selangor's Khairul Azhan Khalid 2016 More

Khairul Azhan Khalid. Photo by CSN

Razman Roslan - 4/10

As among the most experienced player on the pitch for the hosts, Razman's performance was lacking, especially considering that he was partnering up with debutante centre back Amirul Ashraf Ariffin in defence. Instead, the defence shipped in three goals that could have easily turned into four or more.

Amirul Ashraf Ariffin - 5/10

No sportswriter with a heart likes criticising a youngster in his senior team debut, but the 20-year old defender was out of his depth for much of the match. The youngster was picked to start as Willian Pacheco was suspended, Fairuz Aziz was not selected for the matchday squad and Ashmawi Yakin was benched. Amirul was nervous and could do little to stop any of the visitors' three goals. But at the end of the day they were still the winners of the tie, and a debutante couldn't ask for more.

Namathevan Arunasalam - 5/10

Had to concentrate more on defending against a very dangerous KL side, and as a result Selangor's attacks were impotent throughout the night. Should have done better to close down Indra in the run up to the second goal.

Kannan Kalaiselvan - 5/10

Had to concentrate more on defending against a very dangerous KL side. His poor marking of Ashri Chuchu led to the Hawks' 15th-minute opener.

Alfonso de la Cruz - 5/10

His first appearance since February 24, the centre back-turned midfielder still failed to win over the Selangor coaching staff and fans. Their midfield failed to hold the ball and contain KL's attacks, and a clash of heads between him and Achmad Jufriyanto Thohir meant he had to be taken off early in the second half.

Saiful Ridzuan Selamat - 6/10

The better of the two Selangor defensive midfielder, although that isn't saying much. Unlike Alfonso he stayed mostly in his own half and did what was required of him.

Evan Dimas Darmono - 6/10

The Indonesian midfielder had played better, and against KL failed to deliver the ball to the forwards well. Perhaps realising this, he made attempts at the KL goal a number of times but failed to find the target either.

Ilham Udin Armaiyn - 5/10

The other Indonesian in the squad had a night to forget, unable to connect well with striker Rufino Segovia and failed to threaten the KL defence with his runs.

Kugan Dhevarajan - 4/10

With Amri Yahyah suspended, Azamuddin Akil benched and Joseph Kalang Tie and Syahmi Safari injured, the winger was parachuted in as an attacker in the match. As a result, the 21-year old largely disappeared from the match and was substituted off for Sean Selvaraj at the hour mark.

Story Continues