Pietersen lauds Ajax Cape Town teammate Coetzee

Ajax Cape Town defender Roscoe Pietersen is thrilled to be playing alongside Rivaldo Coetzee as the club continues their fight for a top eight finish.

“Rivaldo’s a quality defender. He’s a national player, and I think, as a partnership, our bond is growing. We are getting stronger with every game. I think we have gradually got to understand each other’s game, what our strengths and weaknesses are, and we cover for each other,” Pietersen told IOL.

Furthermore, Pietersen predicts a bright future for the 20-year-old, who has in the past attracted interest from some of the big teams in the country.

“Obviously, as the older player, I take the lead with regard to communication, and if I can help Rivaldo with his game, to get him to be even better, then that is a bonus for me. I think he has a really bright future in the game,” Pietersen said.

The 28-year-old is grateful for the comeback and admits he never doubted his ability despite all the set-backs he suffered in his playing career in the past.

“As they say, sometimes you have to take five steps back to take 10 steps forward. I have never stopped believing in myself and my ability. After the injury problems I had at SuperSport, I had to go to AmaZulu and then drop down a division at Vasco, but those spells allowed me the opportunity to play more regularly and regain my confidence,” Pietersen said. 

“I’m in a good space now. I’m feeling good again. I’ve been waiting a long time for the opportunity and I have to thank the coach and the club’s technical team for having faith in me. I’ve been able to play week in and week out - it’s looking good, but there is always room for improvement,” Pietersen concluded.