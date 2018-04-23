Perth Glory CEO Filopoulos to depart

The upheaval at Perth Glory continues, with chief executive Peter Filopoulos the latest confirmed departure from the A-League club.

Just four days after Kenny Lowe was sacked as coach, Filopoulos tendered his resignation on Sunday and will leave his post in May to take up his new job as chief executive at Football Federation Victoria.

Filopoulos' impending departure comes at a critical time of Glory's rebuild.

Most of the squad is out of contract, with Joseph Mills, Andreu Guerao and Jeremy Walker having already departed.

Key players Adam Taggart and Neil Kilkenny loom as crucial re-signings, while the future of star Spaniard Diego Castro is also up in the air.

Owner Tony Sage is also in the process of sounding out options to sell a portion of the club to overseas investors.

Filopoulos joined Glory in 2015 after their salary-cap problems and helped rebuild the club's tattered reputation.

His family moved back to Melbourne several months ago and he will now rejoin them.

Lowe was Glory's longest-serving coach, but his inability to guide the team to finals action this season cost him his job.

Glory needed to win their final game against Brisbane in order to sneak into the finals.

But they lost 3-2 in a defeat that cost Lowe any chance of keeping his job.

However, Lowe wasn't axed from the club altogether with the Englishman now set to head up the club's youth academy.

Former Wanderers coach Tony Popovic is among the candidates to replace Lowe, although it remains to be seen how much Sage is willing to fork out on a new coach.

Sage says he has pumped more than $26 million into Glory over the past 12 years, and he is keen to attract some foreign investment so the club can start spending the full amount of the allowed salary cap.

Perth hope to announce some player re-signings this week.