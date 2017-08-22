'Our game plan failed us' - Biffo sad by Abia Warriors defeat in Kano

Abia Warriors head coach Abdullahi Biffo is disappointed over his side's 2-0 defeat against Kano Pillars, noting that their game plan failed them.

Goals from Nwagua Nyima and Rabiu Ali ended the Umuahia based side five-match unbeaten run at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Sunday.

And the former Niger Tornadoes man is already looking beyond their loss and has shifted focus on Sunday's showdown with MFM in Umuahia.

"This was not what we planned for Our game plan failed us in the first half but we came into the second half very strong but the damage was already done," Biffo told media.

"The tactics we adopted did not work for us and we performed poorly in the first half. We were unlucky because we had some clear cut chances to come back into the game but we couldn't make them count.

"We have to blame ourselves for the poor performance but we will go back home and correct our lapses ahead of Sunday's game. We have to put this game behind us and focus on our next game at home against MFM FC."