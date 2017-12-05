Orlando Pirates - SuperSport United: Buccanners eye PSL summit against Matsatsantsa

Orlando Pirates come toe-to-toe with SuperSport United in a mouthwatering PSL clash at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers ended a six-match winless run with a 1-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic courtesy of a Musa Nyatama strike in their last league tie at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium to move up to second on the log, and will look for a second straight win in order to top the PSL standings.

Micho Sredojevic's men are just a single point behind league leaders Baroka FC with 18 points from 12 fixtures and will be eager to carry on from where they left off against Siwelele.

Pirates go into this eye-catching tie with last season's results against Matsatsantsa a Pitori very much fresh in their memory. The Parktown outfit have had a tough run against the Tshwane side in recent meetings.

The last clash between the two sides was in the Nedbank Cup final last season when SuperSport thrashed the Sea Robbers 4-1. In fact the Buccaneers haven't beaten Matsatsantsa in any competition for two years, with their last win over the Tshwane side coming in April 2015.

Bucs' top goalscorer and dangerman Thabo Qalinge has unfortunately been ruled out of this all-important tie due to a minor knock but team-mate Thamsanqa Gabuza is expected to recover in time for the clash with Matsatsantsa. Innocent Maela who has been sidelined for a while now, will also miss Tuesday's clash as he is still working on strengthening work.

SuperSport come into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 win over Ajax Cape Town last week with Aubrey Modiba netting the only goal of the match to increase his tally to four league goals this season in four matches.

Eric Tinkler's charges meanwhile are currently five points and eight places behind their Soweto counterparts. SuperSport are in 10th position with 13 points but have only played six league matches following their CAF club commitments.

The CAF Confederation Cup finalists have lost only once in the league this season which was a 2-0 defeat at the hands of city rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the Tshwane Derby early this season. They have also dropped points on a single occasion which was a 1-1 draw against Chippa United.

Victory for Tinkler over his former employers could see them reduce the gap at the top of the table to just three points.

The visitors have dominated league meetings between the two sides. In 18 ties, Matsatsantsa have won seven matches to Pirates's six while five have ended in stalemates.

Last season Pirates suffered their heaviest defeat against SuperSport, going down 6-1 in an away tie before they could only settle for a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at home.