One match postponed as KPL set to resume

Kenyan Premier League is set to resume this weekend after a three week break.

A total of eight matches will be played across the country with top ties being Sofapaka against Gor Mahia and Mathare United facing off with limping AFC Leopards. However, the match between Muhoroni Youth against Nakumatt FC has been postponed as KPL communicated to the media in a statement obtained by Goal.

"Please note that the Muhoroni Youth-Nakumatt has been postponed until further notice," read a short statement from the body running the top tier. Goal understands that the decision has been reached following the ban impossed on Muhoroni Stadium by Football Kenya Federation.