OKS and other Malaysians paying tribute to Arsene Wenger





Like many more countries across the world, Malaysia is a country filled with Arsenal fans and everyone were taken aback in one way or another by the announcement that came out on Friday that Wenger will be stepping down from his role as manager come the end of the 2017-18 season.

As tributes flow in from ex-Arsenal players, former foes and current players at Arsenal Football Club; it was no different for Gooners in this Southeast Asian country.

Malaysia's national under-23 head coach Ong Kim Swee is a known Gooner and he lead the tributes having met his hero a few years back when Wenger came to Kuala Lumpur for a motivational talk. Former Pahang centre back Damion Stewart also showed his love and admiration for the Arsenal boss on his social media page.

Here are some of the best reactions including current and former players from the M-League.

When our work is result-oriented, no matter how much change; be it victories or defeats, on or off the pitch, one would still have to leave his long, hard-earned career. #MerciArsene pic.twitter.com/GxUdnnyEYX — ONG KIM SWEE (@OKS_HarimauMsia) April 21, 2018

Feel honoured and privileged to be fan under such a great manager. You will definitely be missed. #MerciArsene pic.twitter.com/yzdfYHZV0l — arepmaia ✨ (@zussamen13) April 21, 2018

The tale of an ordinary old man has turn into a legendary story. True legend and role model of every successfull coach in the world. Never give up and loyal to the one club. Legend that create his own legacy in football.



Thank you! #MerciArśene #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/C50FJFmIDM — Danish (@Danish_Jaffri) April 21, 2018

Never thought that this could be this level of sadness. We all wanted this, but when it came. We weren’t prepare for this. All my life i only know arsene as our beloved manager and this is not easy to take in . #MerciArsène — F.S (@MetallicJuan) April 21, 2018