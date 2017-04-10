Okon: Mariners are going somewhere

Central Coast Mariners fans have "a lot to look forward to" in 2017-18, according to coach Paul Okon, while Newcastle Jets boss Mark Jones bemoaned his side's lack of composure in front of goal after their F3 Derby defeat.

The Mariners claimed their first derby victory since October 2014 on Sunday with captain Nick Montgomery and forward Fabio Ferreira scoring either side of half-time to bring down the Jets.

Central Coast ended a four-game losing streak in their final home game of the A-League campaign and Okon - in his first season in charge at the Mariners - insisted the Gosford-based club are heading in the right direction after doubling the number of wins from last term.

"There's a lot to look forward to beyond this season," he said at his post-match press conference.

"We worked hard during the week and I thought what we sort of worked on and spoke about before the game we executed perfectly and we probably should have scored a few more goals."

Central Coast Mariners 2-0 Newcastle Jets

The Mariners finished last in 2015-16 with just 13 points but Sunday's win took them to 23 points for this season and into eighth spot, while pushing Newcastle down to the bottom of the table with one round remaining.

The home side finished with 14 shots to 11 and - tellingly - six on target compared to just two from the Jets.

Newcastle had more opportunities in the first half but went into the break 1-0 down after Montgomery's strike on the half-hour.

Mark Jones Central Coast Mariners v Newcastle Jets A-League 09042017 More

Mark Jones, Newcastle Jets

"Again we had lots of opportunities. Plenty of opportunities and you don't take them and then that's what happens," Jones said after the game.

"It's composure at key moments in the game, you know, you get into good areas and you've got to be composed enough to execute."

Newcastle have lost five straight matches in a dreadful finish to the season and Jones conceded that type of form will lead to speculation about his future at the club and that of many of the players.

Jones signed a two-year deal with the Jets in September.

"Of course you care but it is what it is. We've gone from the 22nd round, being 1-0 up and in the six at that point to where we are now and that's not a good enough performance," he said.

"We've fallen away badly."

To avoid the wooden spoon, Newcastle must get at least a draw away to premiers Sydney FC on Saturday.

The Jets (22 points) trail ninth-placed Adelaide United on goal difference, with the Mariners (23) still in danger of finishing last unless they beat Melbourne Victory on Friday.