Obinna Eleje charges Katsina United to target another home win

Katsina United striker, Obinna Eleje has charged his teammates to go all out and record another vital home win against El Kanemi Warriors on Sunday at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

The Chanji Boys played a 1-1 draw against Abia Warriors in Umuahia and Eleje has disclosed that victory over the Borno Army will see them consolidate on their fourth spot in the league table at the end of the weekend fixtures.

“The important point we got against Abia Warriors will be worth it if we are able to beat El Kanemi Warriors on Sunday,” Eleje told Goal.

“It was a good performance from the team in Umuahia and with a home game with El Kanemi, we know that we must come out to play to ensure that we seal the maximum points and improve on our current position in the league table.

“We know that El Kanemi will be coming with the mindset that they get something but we have a surprise for them. We have been able to get back the two points we lost to Kano Pillars at home at the beginning of the season and we don’t intend losing more.”