Oakland's Manaea tosses no-hitter against red-hot Boston

(Reuters) - Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea pitched the first no-hitter of the 2018 Major League Baseball season, blanking the Boston Red Sox in a 3-0 victory on Saturday.

Manaea struck out 10 batters and walked just two on a night the Red Sox were no-hit for the first time since 1993.

Boston’s Hanley Ramirez grounded into a fielder’s choice for the game’s final out, as Manaea was mobbed by his Oakland team mates.

"Oh man, my heart was beating out of my chest, and I was trying to do everything I could (to stay calm)," Manaea said in a post-game interview. The 26-year-old had yet to throw a complete game before Saturday.

"I just kept telling myself, keep everything the same, and not let anything get too big for me," Manaea said.

The Red Sox dropped to 17-3 and saw an eight-game winning streak stopped.

Boston's streak of 3,987 games without being no-hit was the second-longest active streak in baseball. Only Oakland (4,242) has gone longer without being no-hit.

