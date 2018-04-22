N'Zonzi apologises for partying after Barcelona battering in Copa del Rey final

Sevilla were crushed 5-0 by the La Liga leaders on Saturday, with the French midfielder seen at a nightclub just a few hours after the clash in Madrid

Steven N'Zonzi has issued an apology to Sevilla fans after he was spotted at a nightclub just hours after his side suffered a humiliating 5-0 Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona.

N'Zonzi played 90 minutes in Saturday's match as Barca ran out comfortable winners in a crushing victory.

Coach Vincenzo Montella has received significant criticism for the team's listless display, but N'Zonzi perhaps took some of the attention off him when he was photographed in a Madrid nightclub in the early hours of the morning.

N'Zonzi also headed straight down the tunnel at full-time instead of joining captain Sergio Escudero and team-mates in heading over to the Sevilla fans to apologise for the performance.

But the Frenchman issued a hasty apology on Sunday.

"I want to apologise to the Sevilla fans," N'Zonzi said in a video posted to the club's official Twitter account.

"I made a mistake because I left after the game. It's difficult for everyone, for us too.

"What happened is also difficult for the players. We play every three days, I live alone, I train and I go back home.

"I am always at home. Yesterday my family and friends were there and I left.

"The most important thing is health.

"If we are in good health, life is not bad. It's a difficult day, we've reached the final and we're still working."