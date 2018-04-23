Nwankwo deserves some accolades! Crotone striker keeps fine run going against Udinese

The Nigerian netted again in his club's victory at Udinese to maintain his excellent goalscoring form for the Pythagoreans

Simeon Nwankwo continued with his impressive form in Serie A after scoring in Crotone’s 2-1 victory over Udinese on Sunday.

The forward came into this encounter on the back of his beautifully executed bicycle kick which earned his side a draw with Juventus

And against the Little Zebras, the 25-year-old old found the target again equalizing Kevin Lasagna’s opener before Marco Faraoni got the winner for Walter Zenga's men four minutes from full time

‘Simmy’ has now scored three goals in his last four games in the Italian topflight and he would be hoping to be in his imposing form when Crotone hosts Sassuolo on April 29.