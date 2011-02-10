Video: Quarterback is a Jedi master of meaningless accuracy

If some marketing genius ever puts together the gridiron equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters, UConn's third-string quarterback, Johnny McEntee, is going to make a serious run to be the No. 1 overall pick, MGMT soundtrack and all:



Obviously, you don't want to run up against this guy during the Dr. Pepper Halftime Challenge. But how well do those amazing quarterbacking skills lend themselves to actual quarterbacking? Enough to get McEntee on the field to execute a few handoffs in a blowout win over Rhode Island in 2009, but not to get a toe in the Huskies' constantly revolving door under center the last two seasons. Maybe one day the new coaching staff will even let him throw a real pass.Thanks to the Dr Saturday blog