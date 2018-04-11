NFL teams gunning for ex-Rabbitohs under-20s monster

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers are among a growing group of NFL teams eyeing giant-sized former South Sydney Rabbitohs under-20s star Jordan Mailata.

The 203cm tall, 158kg Mailata walked away from a promising NRL career and the gamble appears set to pay off after impressing NFL scouts at a workout last month in Florida.

It resulted in five teams inviting the 21-year-old to workouts and raising his stock ahead of the April 26 NFL Draft.

The Washington Redskins were his first stop.

Mailata, who has never played a game of American football, visited the Redskins on Monday and in coming weeks he will work out with the Steelers, Eagles, Chargers, Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons.

He is also attracting the attention of the US media, with rugby league video footage of the young man mountain running over opponents lapped up by sports TV networks and websites.

"Yeah, I'm quite surprised how much interest I have sparked up in the last couple of months being from out of the sport and not knowing much about it," Mailata, who has been earmarked as a potential offensive tackle, said in an interview on the NFL Network.

"I'm pretty privileged and honoured to receive invites from the clubs."

The last NRL star to receive so much hype in the US was Jarryd Hayne, who scored a contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2015.

Mailata said Hayne's foray encouraged him to try the NFL.

His young age and massive body offers plenty of potential for NFL teams.

Hayne was 27 when he joined the 49ers and has said he wished he had made the move to the US at a younger age.

"It's to challenge myself," Mailata, explaining why he left a potentially lucrative NRL career, said.

"Being only 21 I'm still young and want to make a name for myself and see what I can do."