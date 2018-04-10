Packers' Davis arrested for LAX threat

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis has been charged with making "criminal threats" at Los Angeles International Airport.

Davis, 24, was arrested Sunday after allegedly asking his female travel companion if she "remembered to pack the explosives" while waiting at the Hawaiian Airlines ticket counter.

According to a police statement provided to ESPN, Davis checked in at the counter and was asked the usual questions about whether he was carrying any aerosol cans, knives, weapons or explosives.

"Davis turned to his female companion and asked if she remembered to pack the explosives. He was then taken into custody and booked."

Davis, a fifth-round pick in 2016, has a May 3 court date.

The Packers issued a statement confirming the team is aware of the incident.

The team begins offseason training on April 16.

Davis averaged 12.0 yards on 24 punt returns and 22.8 yards on 31 kickoff returns last year.