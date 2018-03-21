

NFL's 25 highest-paid players



Listing the NFL's highest-paid players is an inexact science. Jimmy Garoppolo's contract with the 49ers when he signed it, for example, made him the league's highest-paid player ... in terms of average annual salary. Some might argue total guaranteed money at signing is the only number that matters in an NFL contract.

For the purpose of this list, though, Sporting News will stick with average annual salary as the determining factor in ranking the NFL's highest-paid players. The list, as always, is subject to change.

Tip of the cap to our friends over at Overthecap.com for the contract figures.

1. Olivier Vernon, DE, Giants

Average annual salary: $17 million

Guaranteed: $40 million

2. Fletcher Cox, DL, Eagles

Average annual salary: $17.1 million

Guaranteed: $36.299 million

3. Ziggy Ansah, DE, Lions

Average annual salary: $17.143 million (franchise tag)

Guaranteed: $0

4. Demarcus Lawrence, DE, Cowboys

Average annual salary: $17.143 million (Franchise tag)

Guaranteed: $17.143 million

5. Blake Bortles, QB, Jaguars

Average annual salary: $17,483,500

Guaranteed: $26.5 million

6. Case Keenum, QB, Broncos

Average annual salary: $18 million

Guaranteed: $25 million

7. Von Miller, OLB, Broncos

Average annual salary: $19.083 million

Guaranteed: $42 million

8. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Dolphins

Average annual salary: $19.25 million

Guaranteed: $21.5 million

9. Sam Bradford, QB, Cardinals

Average annual salary: $20 million

Guaranteed: $15 million

10. Tom Brady, QB, Patriots

Average annual salary: $20.5 million

Guaranteed: $28 million

11. Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons

Average annual salary: $20.75 million

Guaranteed: $42 million

12. Cam Newton, QB, Panthers

Average annual salary: $20.76 million

Guaranteed: $41 million

13. Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers

Average annual salary: $20.813 million

Guaranteed: $37.5 million

14. Eli Manning, QB, Giants

Average annual salary: $21 million

Guaranteed: $36.5 million

15. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers

Average annual salary: $21.85 million

Guaranteed: $32.25 million

16. Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks

Average annual salary: $21.9 million

Guaranteed: $31.7 million

17. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers

Average annual salary: $22 million

Guaranteed: $54 million

18. Joe Flacco, QB, Ravens

Average annual salary: $22.13 million

Guaranteed: $44 million

19. Alex Smith, QB, Redskins

Average annual salary: $23.5 million

Guaranteed: $55 million

20. Andrew Luck, QB, Colts

Average annual salary: $24.594 million

Guaranteed: $47 million

21. Drew Brees, QB, Saints

Average annual salary: $25 million

Guaranteed: $27 million

22. Derek Carr, QB, Raiders

Average annual salary: $25 million

Guaranteed: $40 million

23. Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions

Average annual salary: $27 million

Guaranteed: $60.5 million

24. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers

Average annual salary: $27.5 million

Guaranteed: $48.7 million

25. Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings

Average annual salary: $28 million

Guaranteed: $84 million