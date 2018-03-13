Australian NFL player Adam Gotsis has been arrested in the US for allegedly raping a woman while he was a student-athlete in Georgia.

Aussie NFL star Adam Gotsis accused of rape

Melbourne-born Gotsis, 25, a defensive end at the Denver Broncos, surrendered himself on March 7 at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on a charge of strong-arm rape, the Denver Post reported.

Gotsis, who stands 191cm tall and weighs 139kg, is accused overcoming the will of a 25-year-old woman on March 9, 2013 in Atlanta, while he was a member of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team.

He was released on $US50,000 bond, a Fulton County Jail spokeswoman told the newspaper.

The woman, who is now 30, reported the alleged rape on February 1, according to the police report.

Gotsis grew up playing Aussie rules in Melbourne until around the age of 13 when he began playing American football with the Monash Warriors.

He spent four years with Georgia Tech and in 2016 was selected by the then Super Bowl champion Broncos in the second round of the NFL Draft.

The Broncos issued a statement on Monday that the team took the accusation against Gotsis "very seriously".

"We were recently informed of an investigation into an alleged incident involving Adam Gotsis that occurred in 2013 when he was in college," the Broncos said.

"Our organisation was aware of his arrest on March 7, and it is our understanding that no determination has been made at this time as to whether any charges will be filed.

"The Broncos take an accusation of this nature very seriously and will continue to closely monitor the legal proceedings.

"This issue was promptly reported to the NFL as soon as we learned of it and we will remain in communication with the league office regarding this matter."

Georgia Tech also issued a statement.

"Georgia Tech learned of the arrest today and therefore has no additional information at this time," Georgia Tech said.

"The report was filed with the Atlanta Police Department on February 1, 2018 and all questions should be directed to APD."