NFL salary cap up to $228M: Report

The NFL's salary cap will climb from $167 million ($A215.1 million) last season to $177.2 million ($A228.2 million) for 2018, according to multiple reports.

The figures were shared with all 32 teams in a memo from the league which also included the numbers for franchise and transition tags.

The rise in the salary cap marks the fifth-straight year it has increased by at least $10 million ($A12.9 million).

Since 2013, when it was $123 million ($A158.4 million), the cap has risen more than $54 million ($A70 million).

Free agency will begin on March 14 with the start of the NFL's new 2018 season.

Teams have until Tuesday to use their franchise tags on impending free agents.

Here are the tag values for each position:

Quarterback - $23,189,000

Running back - $11,866,000

Wide receiver - $15,982,000

Tight end - $9,846,000

Offensive lineman - $14,077,000

Defensive end - $17,143,000

Defensive tackle -$13,939,000

Linebacker - $14,961,000

Cornerback - $14,975,000

Safety - $11,287,000

Kicker/punter - $4,939,000

* $1 = $A1.29