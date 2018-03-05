One-handed prospect stuns NFL scouts with insane feats

There are few ways to quantify the awesomeness of former UCF linebacker Shaq Griffin.

Amputee footballer stuns NFL scouts with insane feats

The reigning AAC Defensive Player of the Year has exceeded every expectation on the field, and now the 22-year-old amputee has blown away NFL scouts off the field, too.

While going through drills at the NFL scouting combine, Griffin rattled off 20 reps of 100kg on the bench press with just one hand.

Griffin was allowed to use a prosthetic attached to the bar in order to grip it, but the rest was all pure power and determination from Griffin — who some scouts reportedly said would be impressive if he could pull off just five reps.

Griffin wasn’t invited to the combine until late January despite helping lead UCF to an undefeated season in 2017. Now he’s proving the initial snub was a colossal mistake on the part of the NFL.

Griffin’s NFL profile currently has him projected as a fifth or sixth-round draft pick, but if he keeps performing like this during the combine, he’ll jump onto the radar of a lot of teams — and there is rarely a shortage for a game-changing linebacker in the NFL.

Some team out there is going to give Griffin a shot.

After seeing his success on the bench press Saturday, it’s hard not to come away impressed with his abilities, to say nothing of his heart.

Oh, and he can run too.

For his next trick on Monday he set the fastest 40-yard dash by a linebacker — destroying the rest of the field with a time of 4.38 seconds.

More from Shutdown Corner